Man fatally shot in south Chaves County disorderly conduct call

Alex Ross
Updated: March 28, 2022 11:03 AM
Created: March 28, 2022 11:00 AM

CHAVES COUNTY N.M. -- One man was fatally shot Sunday night in south Chaves County.

In a video put out by Sheriff Mike Herrington, just after midnight Monday, he stated two Chaves County deputies were involved in a Sunday night shooting at a dairy in the 100 block of East Jackson Road, near the Eddy County line.

“Deputies went there in reference to a disorderly subject,” Herrington said.

According to deputies, they tried to use their tasers multiple times to apprehend the subject. 

Herrington said detectives from the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, Roswell Police Department and New Mexico State Police were called to investigate the shooting. 

Further details have yet to be released. 


