District attorney announces new policy for aggravated fleeing suspects

Ryan Laughlin: Can you point to any reason why?

Mary Carmack-Altwies: I don't really know why. I think we're seeing an increase in overall crime and violent crime nationwide, and certainly, we're seeing that in Santa Fe.

Aggravated fleeing is a fourth-degree felony – a low-level offense that is considered nonviolent.

Ryan Laughlin: We just saw somebody who was charged with two different homicides and the DA here in the Second Judicial District tried to get them held until their trial and a judge let them out on an ankle monitor. Do you think your ability or the way the system is set up now will make it difficult to hold people in jail for aggravated fleeing?

Mary Carmack-Altwies: Yes. It will. And I advocated during the most recent legislative session for change. I believe our pretrial detention motion process does need some structural reforms. But, just because something is hard doesn't mean that we won't try to do it.

Carmack-Altwies said she's doing her part to make the streets safer for everyone.

"Don't come to Santa Fe and flee from police. Face the music," she said.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has already weighed in that suspects who kill someone while fleeing from police can be charged with first-degree murder – that decision was driven by the cases of David Barber and Elexus Groves.