Santa Fe district attorney kicks off Democratic bid for Congress

As district attorney, he has helped divert some nonviolent drug offenders into counseling and supportive services as an alternative to incarceration.

Serna joins a field of at least seven Democratic candidates. Third-District Rep. Ben Ray Luján is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

On Tuesday, Espanola native and economic development consultant Rob Apodaca announced his Democratic candidacy.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)