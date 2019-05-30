Santa Fe district attorney kicks off Democratic bid for Congress | KOB 4
Santa Fe district attorney kicks off Democratic bid for Congress

Marco Serna Marco Serna |  Photo: SF New Mexican

The Associated Press
May 30, 2019 08:07 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Northern New Mexico District Attorney Marco Serna is diving into his campaign for the Democratic nomination to an open Congressional race in 2020.

Serna was scheduled Thursday to kick off a campaign tour of 16 communities in the 3rd Congressional District with an event at his mother's jewelry store in Espanola.

Serna already has pledged to make solutions to the state's opioid addiction crisis a top priority if elected to Congress.

As district attorney, he has helped divert some nonviolent drug offenders into counseling and supportive services as an alternative to incarceration.

Serna joins a field of at least seven Democratic candidates. Third-District Rep. Ben Ray Luján is running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

On Tuesday, Espanola native and economic development consultant Rob Apodaca announced his Democratic candidacy.

May 30, 2019 08:07 AM
