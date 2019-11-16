District: ‘Mistake’ to ask student to remove flag from car | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 16, 2019 04:16 PM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico school district has apologized because administrative staff asked a high school student to remove a U.S. flag from his car on Veterans Day.

Hobbs Municipal Schools said on the district’s Facebook page that the school’s staff was acting under a policy instituted “due to past incidents” barring students from flying flags of any kind on their vehicles.

The district’s statement continued by saying the student involved in the incident Monday was “demonstrating patriotism” and that asking him to remove the car was “a mistake” and not intended to be unpatriotic.

Dozens of comments posted on the district’s Facebook page included criticism of the rule and its enforcement and support for the rule and for flying the flag.
 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

