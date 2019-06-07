DIY Danielle: Creating a reclaimed wood feature wall | KOB 4
DIY Danielle: Creating a reclaimed wood feature wall

Danielle Todesco
June 07, 2019 07:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In this DIY Danielle, she teams up with Vintage Wood Boxcar Woody Santa Fe to create a reclaimed wood feature wall. 

They decided to use wood from picket fencing for the feature wall.

Watch the video to see how it turned out.

Vintage Wood Boxcar Woody Santa Fe:
1411 Boylan Ln Unit 2, Santa Fe, NM 87507
Vintage Wood Boxcar Woody Santa Fe's Facebook Page

Danielle Todesco


Updated: June 07, 2019 07:51 AM
Created: June 07, 2019 07:33 AM

