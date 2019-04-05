DIY Danielle: Making a growth chart for your children | KOB 4
DIY Danielle: Making a growth chart for your children

Danielle Todesco
April 05, 2019 06:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Marking a child's height over the years can be a great keepsake. However, many people lose that keepsake if they move into a new home.

This week, Danielle Todesco demonstrates how to make a growth chart that can go from home to home.

Watch the video to see her creation.

Danielle Todesco


Updated: April 05, 2019 06:48 AM
Created: April 05, 2019 06:46 AM

