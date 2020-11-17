Doctor encourages New Mexicans to hold virtual Thanksgiving celebrations with extended family

Zoom has step-by-step videos on their website to help family members get their computer ready for the event.

Other virtual options include FaceTime and Skype.

Doctors understand that a virtual Thanksgiving is not ideal, but they say it ensures that families will be able to have more holidays together in the future.

"I would urge our community to think about who they want at the Thanksgiving dinner table next year as they make these decisions," McKee said.

