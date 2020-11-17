Doctor encourages New Mexicans to hold virtual Thanksgiving celebrations with extended family

Grace Reader
November 17, 2020
Created: November 17, 2020 02:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Doctors do not think it's a good idea for large families to gather for Thanksgiving. They say the risk of transmitting COVID-19 is too high.
However, there are safe ways for families to stay connected.
"Think about creative ways like a Zoom dinner or dropping off food at people’s doorsteps," said Dr. Rohini McKee of UNM Hospital.
Zoom has taken time limits off their version of the software to allow families to connect for a longer period of time.
Zoom has step-by-step videos on their website to help family members get their computer ready for the event.
Other virtual options include FaceTime and Skype.
Doctors understand that a virtual Thanksgiving is not ideal, but they say it ensures that families will be able to have more holidays together in the future.
"I would urge our community to think about who they want at the Thanksgiving dinner table next year as they make these decisions," McKee said.
