Doctor explains differences between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms

He added that allergies aren’t known for causing respiratory issues, but some of its symptoms are similar to COVID-19.

Allergies ca cause sneezing, a runny or stuffy nose and itchiness in the eyes, nose, ear or throat. They could bring on a cough, sore throat and fatigue. However, allergies don’t cause a fever like COVID-19 does:

Coronavirus can also cause a cough, muscle aches, fatigue, a runny or stuffy nose, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

"People with allergies can have some decrease in sense of smell--but it's fairly uncommon for an allergy person to have complete absence of smell and it's often rather sudden,” he said.

Dr. Tolber said antihistamines can help people rule out coronavirus.

"If your medication is working for you, be it pills or nasal sprays, nasal steroids for example, than it's likely an allergic condition,” he said.

Allergies do tend to return, so Dr. Tolber said to visit an allergist if anyone is second guessing their symptoms.

