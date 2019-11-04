Doctor highlights impact of 1945 atomic bomb explosion in NM | KOB 4
Doctor highlights impact of 1945 atomic bomb explosion in NM

Colton Shone
Updated: November 04, 2019 05:35 PM
Created: November 04, 2019 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Tularosa Basin Downwinders have another advocate on their side.

Dr. Joseph Shonka, an expert on the test site, is touring the state, giving his presentation "The First Dirty Bomb, Trinity". He asks whether there was enough done to study the bomb's lasting impacts.

"To me, it's regrettable that the desire for secrecy and all things nuclear back then and the desire to avoid liability concerns for the government, lead to such a de-emphasis of what happened at Trinity,” Dr. Shonka said.

The U.S. military detonated twenty kilotons of explosives in the New Mexico desert on July 16, 1945, as part of the Manhattan Project. They called the atomic bomb "The Gadget." The operation's code name was “Trinity.”

“The bomb was set off so close to the earth, the fireball made contact with the earth and lifted tons of dirt up into the fireball,” Dr. Shonka said. “Greatly aggravating the fallout situation at Trinity."

Decades later, those who live in central and southern New Mexico believe what happened that day is making them sick. 

The vocal group, Tulasrosa Downwinders, says they've experienced high rates of cancer, stress and even death from the radioactive fallout.


