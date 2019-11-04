Doctor highlights impact of 1945 atomic bomb explosion in NM

"To me, it's regrettable that the desire for secrecy and all things nuclear back then and the desire to avoid liability concerns for the government, lead to such a de-emphasis of what happened at Trinity,” Dr. Shonka said.

The U.S. military detonated twenty kilotons of explosives in the New Mexico desert on July 16, 1945, as part of the Manhattan Project. They called the atomic bomb "The Gadget." The operation's code name was “Trinity.”