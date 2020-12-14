Doctor says New Mexico hospitals are operating above 100% capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health reported that 860 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital Monday.

"All of our hospitals are well above 100%. So, in order to get to a point where hospitals are not completely stressed, many hospitals work at about 85% occupancy," said Dr. Irene Agostini of UNM Hospital. "In New Mexico, often we are not able to do that because of the number of beds we have, but at this point, we are quite a ways away with hospitals, certainly the University of New Mexico and all of our colleagues being well over 100%. That's why I think this red, yellow and green will be very helpful. When we are all back in the green, our hospitals will, I believe, be able to take a breather from what's going on now."