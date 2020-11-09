Doctor warns vaccine is still likely months away from helping control pandemic in NM

"By a whole community getting COVID does not protect that community in the future," Mitchell said. "There is not herd immunity from getting it."

Mitchell said the data is still out on reinfection rates. However, he warned that people who were once diagnosed with COVID-19 likely do not have long-term immunity.

"Even if you look at the countries that - couple examples where they allowed COVID to really spread, it's not getting the results that would've expect," he said.

While a vaccine may be on the horizon, Mitchell warned that many people won't have the opportunity to be immunized right away.

"If you look at the Pfizer vaccine, they're anticipating the ability to have 25 million people immunized by the end of the year, but that's worldwide, that's worldwide," Mitchell said. "So the amount that would be in New Mexico is almost next to none."

Mitchell said it's import that New Mexicans know that getting vaccinated is safe, but he added that it's not the answer to ending the pandemic immediately.

"For us in New Mexico, for the next three, four, six months, it's not going to be a vaccine that's the solution, it's going to be us as a community," Mitchell said. "Changing behaviors is a solution."

KOB 4 reached out to the governor's office about the Pfizer development. A spokesperson released the following statement:

“The news from Pfizer is encouraging. That said, the timeline for approval of a vaccine or vaccines remains unknown. The New Mexico Department of Health is working closely with the state’s health care community on vaccine preparations, and that work continues so that we will be ready to distribute and administer a safe and effective vaccine or vaccines to New Mexicans when the time comes.”