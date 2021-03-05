Doctors back paid sick leave bill in state legislature

During a virtual news conference, hosted by the Committee to Protect Medicare, Ferraro and retired Dr. Kathleen Gresh, spoke out in support of the bill-- urging the Senate and governor to support it.



"We don’t want people with COVID-19 who may be asymptomatic going to work," said Dr. Gresh. "We don’t want them to transmit the virus to their coworkers and the community beyond.”

However, the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce and others in the business community have raised concerns about the bill, and others like it.

They say it could hurt businesses that are already struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

The debate will continue if and when the bill gets a hearing in the Senate.