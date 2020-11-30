Doctors believe New Mexico is more prepared than other states to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

State leaders have been working closely with New Mexico hospitals to create a streamlined approach to get the vaccine to those who need it most. The state created a vaccine committee to make sure everyone is on the same page once the vaccine arrives in New Mexico.

Dr. Rohini McKee says there are some sizable hurdles standing in the way of making sure the vaccines are given out efficiently and safely.

"If you get the Pfizer vaccine the first time around, you have to get the Pfizer vaccine the second time around," she said. "So, there's a lot of logistical challenges with this. We all know about the challenges associated with temperatures with this vaccine and the way it needs to be administered and reconstituted, so we have a committee working on these efforts."

Health care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

The public is expected to have access to the vaccine by the spring or summer of 2021.