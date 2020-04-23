Doctors from California fly in to assist on Navajo Nation

The Navajo Nation is in serious need. If it were a state, it would be the third hardest hit state, per capita, behind New York and New Jersey.

"We come here to serve vulnerable patients and Navajo people," Dr. Sriram Shamasunder said.

More than 1,200 people on the reservation have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 50 have died.

The Navajo Nation is uniquely challenged-- with 40% of residents living without electricity, and 30% without running water.

Navajos are acutely aware that disease has decimated their people in the past.

"I am worried about them," said Eugene TSO, 24th Navajo Nation Council Delegate. "Can't sleep, can't think right. I'm sorry."