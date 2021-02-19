Doctors helping fight vaccine hesitancy

He also said that people should help others understand what is real and fake about the vaccine.

"People trust their clinicians. They want to know, 'should I do this, is it safe, can I do this?/ And that's great - so referring people to talk to their clinicians, all their questions, all their fears - and the upside of the vaccine as well, not just for them but for the community," he said. "But also kind of as community members, how do we talk to each other about it? 'Hey, what are you thinking? What was it like for you? How should I be thinking about it?' I think that's where we're going to be able to more powerfully unlock getting people to get that in their arm."