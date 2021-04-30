Dog found in Georgia traced back to New Mexico

Joy Wang
Updated: April 30, 2021 06:25 PM
Created: April 30, 2021 05:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A dog that was found in Georgia has been traced back to New Mexico.
"She was an owner surrender in 2019. She went to the vet. And that's it, that's, that's the last record that anybody has," said Debbie McDonald, who found the dog.
McDonald said the dog's chip was registered to a shelter in Raton, but it wasn't registered to a person. The shelter also didn't have a record to show the dog was adopted.
"I would never would have dreamed that I would find the dog that, you know, that there would be an adult with a chip, and we still can't find out even nothing," McDonald said. "I mean there's no record of her being adopted. She was just she was at the shelter."
McDonald said the dog was well-fed and has a great temperament.
Until an owner claims the dog, McDonald said it has a new home.
"He saw her on Facebook and messaged me and said this is gonna sound sort of odd, but said this dog is calling me," McDonald said. "And it's really funny because three people have told me the exact same thing. So, there's something about her, you know, she just kind of, she puts off that vibe."
