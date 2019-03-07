Dog walking can be dangerous for older pet owners

Animal experts say to make sure leashes are put on correctly and not to let the pets pull on the leash.

"You don't want the dog to super pull or get hung up on the leash or you don't want to break your wrist,” said Stacie Voss, the Animal Welfare Director for the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter.

The study also advises taking into account the size of the dog, especially for older pet owners.

"Well, it depends. If you have a lot of time to put into training, you train them not to pull on a leash, which is the ideal situation,” Voss said.