Dog walking can be dangerous for older pet owners
Meg Hilling
March 07, 2019 07:19 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — According to a new study, walking your dog could lead to ER visits as pet owners age.
A new study shows that between 2004 and 2017, more than 32,000 people over the age of 65 were estimated to have been sent to the ER with fracture injuries as a result of walking a dog on a leash.
It can lead to injuries due to an increased frequency of falling and a reduction of bone mass.
Animal experts say to make sure leashes are put on correctly and not to let the pets pull on the leash.
"You don't want the dog to super pull or get hung up on the leash or you don't want to break your wrist,” said Stacie Voss, the Animal Welfare Director for the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter.
The study also advises taking into account the size of the dog, especially for older pet owners.
"Well, it depends. If you have a lot of time to put into training, you train them not to pull on a leash, which is the ideal situation,” Voss said.
Credits
Created: March 07, 2019 07:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved