Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

40 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Lea County

39 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

4 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Doña Ana County saw the sharpest rise in cases. On Wednesday, the county reported four new cases. On Thursday, it reported 40 new cases.

On Wednesday, the governor warned New Mexico against visiting other states with fewer restrictions. She singled out El Paso, Texas, which is dealing with a rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 205 people are hospitalized, and 2,401 have recovered.