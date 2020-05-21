Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 21, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 04:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 294.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 163 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,472 cases.
The latest cases include:
Doña Ana County saw the sharpest rise in cases. On Wednesday, the county reported four new cases. On Thursday, it reported 40 new cases.
On Wednesday, the governor warned New Mexico against visiting other states with fewer restrictions. She singled out El Paso, Texas, which is dealing with a rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 205 people are hospitalized, and 2,401 have recovered.
