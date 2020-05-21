Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases | KOB 4
Doña Ana County sees rise in COVID cases

Updated: May 21, 2020 05:11 PM
Created: May 21, 2020 04:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Wednesday.

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 294.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 163 new cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, New Mexico reported at total of 6,472 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 40 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 39 new cases in McKinley County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 4 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

Doña Ana County saw the sharpest rise in cases. On Wednesday, the county reported four new cases. On Thursday, it reported 40 new cases.

On Wednesday, the governor warned New Mexico against visiting other states with fewer restrictions. She singled out El Paso, Texas, which is dealing with a rise in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 205 people are hospitalized, and 2,401 have recovered.


