DOT starts DWI super blitz ahead of Cinco de Mayo

Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 08:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation is rolling out its DWI super blitz today ahead of Cinco de Mayo.

Starting today, law enforcement across the state will be out in full force looking to catch drunk drivers. 

The super blitz will last through May 7. Drivers can expect to see an increase in saturation patrols and checkpoints.  

According to DOT, agencies across New Mexico made 208 DWI arrests during the month of May alone.

“New Mexico is making progress to stop drunk driving, but everyone has to take it seriously," said Mike Sandoval, Cabinet Secretary of NMDOT. "One death on our roadways is one too many. We’re better than that. We have a responsibility to change the destructive behaviors generation after generation of New Mexican’s continue to repeat. Driving drunk is never acceptable.”  

Marian Camacho


April 29, 2019 08:04 AM

