Double murder suspect held on $2 million cash-only bond | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Double murder suspect held on $2 million cash-only bond

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 12, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: November 12, 2020 05:16 PM


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 23-year-old man who is accused of live-streaming a double homicide appeared before a judge Thursday.

Alejandro Alirez is accused of killing his girlfriend and her grandfather. 

Advertisement

During the hearing, a judge put a $2 million dollar cash bond on Alirez. A court spokesperson says cash bonds can still be used if they determine there is a flight risk for the defendant. Meanwhile, the defense says the district attorney is working to prove Alirez is a danger to his community to ensure he stays locked up until trial.

Police say Alirez streamed part of the incident on his Facebook page. The stream has since been taken down, but according to court documents, Alriez admitted to the killings, and said he was motivated by the belief his girlfriend was allowing people to have sex with him as he slept. He also claimed multiple children were being molested that he needed to save.

Cristal Cervantes and Victor Cervantes were shot and killed -after San Miguel deputies arrived at the scene for a welfare check.

KOB 4 reached out to district attorney Richard Flores about the case, but did not get a response.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Friday
New Mexican undergoes double lung transplant after battle with COVID-19
undefined
APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
DA: Luis Talamantes will be charged with murder of Jacqueline Vigil
Luis Talamantes
Advertisement


APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
APD, AFR experiencing a rise in COVID-19 infections
New Mexican undergoes double lung transplant after battle with COVID-19
undefined
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 18 new deaths, 1,753 additional COVID-19 cases
Conduct of APD officers under investigation after man was wrongly implicated in Jacqueline Vigil's murder
Conduct of APD officers under investigation after man was wrongly implicated in Jacqueline Vigil's murder
DA: Luis Talamantes will be charged with murder of Jacqueline Vigil
Luis Talamantes