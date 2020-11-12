Double murder suspect held on $2 million cash-only bond

During the hearing, a judge put a $2 million dollar cash bond on Alirez. A court spokesperson says cash bonds can still be used if they determine there is a flight risk for the defendant. Meanwhile, the defense says the district attorney is working to prove Alirez is a danger to his community to ensure he stays locked up until trial.

Police say Alirez streamed part of the incident on his Facebook page. The stream has since been taken down, but according to court documents, Alriez admitted to the killings, and said he was motivated by the belief his girlfriend was allowing people to have sex with him as he slept. He also claimed multiple children were being molested that he needed to save.