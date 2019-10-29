Double murder suspects gets candid while being escorted to jail

“I'm not this person they are putting out to be,” Jaramillo said. “Don't make the same mistakes I did, son. I love you.”

Lilian Lopez, the mother of David and Anthony, who were killed, watched as Jaramillo was hauled off to jail.

“You took away my kids,” she said. “I can't touch ‘em, I can't feel them, I can't tell them I love them.”

Jaramillo apologized to Lopez, but he also did not hold back his discontent for her sons.

“I'm sorry,” he said. “Hopefully, you see your sons aren't that good. They messed up my life."

Lopez does not believe Jaramillo is remorseful.

“You ain't sorry,” she told him. “If you were sorry, you would have stopped at one but you shot two other people."

Jaramillo was on the run for about a year. He said he was working in other states.

Before the perp walk, Jaramillo asked for an attorney and did not answer questions for investigators.

However, his statements during the perp walk could be used against him.

“He had quite a bit to say,” said Valencia County Sergeant Joseph Rowland. “Anything he said during that conversation could potentially be used in a court of law in the double homicide in Meadow Lake."

