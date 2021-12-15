Downed trees cause multi-vehicle crash on NM 4 near Los Alamos

|
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. – Sandoval County fire and rescue crews responded Wednesday morning to crashes involving multiple vehicles west of Los Alamos.
New Mexico State Police reported the accident happened around 7:15 a.m. on eastbound NM Highway 4 at mile marker 43. Crews responded and found several downed trees on the vehicles with people trapped inside.
According to Sandoval County Fire Chief Eric Masterson, all occupants were removed from their vehicles. Two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Both directions of traffic are closed as crews work to clear the debris.
Viewer Michael Hunter sent in a photo and this video from inside one of the vehicles:
