Dozens make pilgrimage to Chimayo despite cancellation of Good Friday tradition

"This is my first year walking. I think it's pretty cool," Ashley said. "I think it's an awesome sacrifice to do this for someone that you love or someone that you care about and pray for. I think it's awesome. So I want to do this for the rest of my life."

Lorraine said she's made the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Dhimayo for 35 years. She said is important.

"My husband is kind of ill and to pray for my mom she's 86 and pray for daughter. She's got stomach problems," she said. "And just pray for all my friends that are sick and cousins and aunts and uncles that are sick and make my prayers."

For believers, El Santuario de Chimayo holds healing powers in its holy dirt.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe officially canceled the pilgrimage for a second year in a row because of the pandemic.

The chapel was also closed.

The archdiocese hopes to resume regular full-scale pilgrimages next year.

