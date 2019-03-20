Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes
Ryan Laughlin
March 20, 2019 06:45 PM
DEMING, N.M.- Nearly 70 dogs that were kept at a neglected makeshift shelter in Deming have been removed.
The volunteer organization Deming Animal Guardians took over care for 30 of the dogs in December.
They found homes for 25 of the dogs, one was put down and they are still caring for four others.
The Deming Luna County Human Society received 39 dogs and had to euthanize eight of them.
They are in the process of and have moved or are trying to move the rest.
In December, the Luna County attorney said they would have a comprehensive animal ordinance drafted by January. KOB 4 is told that is still a work in progress.
Meanwhile, the owner of the makeshift shelter, Raymond Schmal, filed a lawsuit against the landowner.
Schmal claims he was illegally kicked off the land and hasn’t been able to collect his belongings.
In court Wednesday, the two parties agreed that Schmal would have three weeks to remove his belongings from the property.
The judge said if Schmal still wants to sue, the case will be heard on May 1.
The man was running the shelter, Mike Muir, was found guilty of cruelty to animals.
