Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes

The Deming Luna County Human Society received 39 dogs and had to euthanize eight of them.

They are in the process of and have moved or are trying to move the rest.

In December, the Luna County attorney said they would have a comprehensive animal ordinance drafted by January. KOB 4 is told that is still a work in progress.

Meanwhile, the owner of the makeshift shelter, Raymond Schmal, filed a lawsuit against the landowner.

Schmal claims he was illegally kicked off the land and hasn’t been able to collect his belongings.

In court Wednesday, the two parties agreed that Schmal would have three weeks to remove his belongings from the property.

The judge said if Schmal still wants to sue, the case will be heard on May 1.

The man was running the shelter, Mike Muir, was found guilty of cruelty to animals.