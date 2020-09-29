Dr. Scrase believes rise in COVID-19 cases can, at least partially, be attributed to Labor Day

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, believes the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state can, at least partially, be attributed to Labor Day.
In addition to cases going up, deaths and hospitalizations have also climbed in New Mexico since the holiday weekend.
Scrase said New Mexicans have the power to turn the trend around by wearing a mask, social distancing from one another, and staying home as much as possible.
"I would prefer not to continue on this roller coaster," Scrase said. "I'd prefer to allow folks to respond in New Mexico."
Scrase revealed 25% of all New Mexicans have been tested for the virus. As of Tuesday, 29,157 cases had been documented in the state.
