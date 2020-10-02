Dr. Scrase explains to lawmakers what goes into decisions about public health order

"The gating criteria we have, we feel confident in. They’re serving us very well," Scrase said. "They’re giving us accurate data, and when coupled with modeling allow us to have a fairly good idea of what we are going to see in the future.”

Some lawmakers, such as Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow, feel some decisions, like limiting restaurant capacity, don’t seem scientifically-based.

"You can have 25% inside or you can have a tent on a concrete parking lot that may or may not be sanitized and that can be at 75%, but it’s completely enclosed and might as well be inside," Dow said. "But somehow that tent is scientifically safe and inside it’s not scientifically safe.”

