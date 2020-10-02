Dr. Scrase explains to lawmakers what goes into decisions about public health order | KOB 4
Dr. Scrase explains to lawmakers what goes into decisions about public health order

October 02, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico’s lawmakers got an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Friday, and what goes into the governor's decisions about public health orders.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase spent the morning explaining that decision-making process.

"We do use scientific evidence wherever we have it," Scrase said. "But I want to make it clear that we don’t always have it because of the new nature of the virus."

Scrase explained decisions to reopen the state are based on gating criteria, in four categories: spread, testing capacity, contact tracing and isolation capacity and healthcare system capacity.

"The gating criteria we have, we feel confident in. They’re serving us very well," Scrase said. "They’re giving us accurate data, and when coupled with modeling allow us to have a fairly good idea of what we are going to see in the future.”

Some lawmakers, such as Republican Rep. Rebecca Dow, feel some decisions, like limiting restaurant capacity, don’t seem scientifically-based.

"You can have 25% inside or you can have a tent on a concrete parking lot that may or may not be sanitized and that can be at 75%, but it’s completely enclosed and might as well be inside," Dow said. "But somehow that tent is scientifically safe and inside it’s not scientifically safe.”
 


