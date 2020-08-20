Dr. Scrase says he does not back a complete distance learning for all New Mexico children

Still, state officials said they were looking at the outbreaks happening at schools and universities across the country.

"I think we are paying close attention to what's happening in other states,” said Scrase.

“If you look at experiences in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Indiana – if they had our gating criteria that we're using in New Mexico, they would have reopened schools,” he added.

When asked if he recommends other districts follow APS’ lead in terms of switching to online only, Scrase said no.

According to Scrase, online learning can be difficult for families in rural parts of the state that don’t have internet access. He also said studies suggest students learn better in-person.

"I am not one of those people who back an all distance learning approach because I think there are other factors," Scrase said.

APS said part of the decision to keep schools closed was based on a survey that revealed a majority of parents said they did not feel comfortable with sending their kids back to class.