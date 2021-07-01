Dr. Tracie Collins leaves New Mexico Department of Health

“I am grateful to my colleagues at the Department of Health and to the governor for her faith in me,” said Dr. Collins. “Our partnership has been the foundation of an incredibly successful vaccination drive. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to protect New Mexicans, especially with our emphasis on equity and reaching underserved populations. Although it’s time for me to return to my academic career, I look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with the governor and her administration to enhance public health throughout our state.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will continue to work with Collins in whatever capacity necessary.