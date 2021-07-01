Dr. Tracie Collins leaves New Mexico Department of Health

Photo: UNM Heath Sciences
KOB Web Staff
Created: July 01, 2021 02:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Dr. Tracie Collins announced Thursday that she will return to UNM.
Collins served as the New Mexico health secretary for eight months. During that time, she led the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
“I am grateful to my colleagues at the Department of Health and to the governor for her faith in me,” said Dr. Collins. “Our partnership has been the foundation of an incredibly successful vaccination drive. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to protect New Mexicans, especially with our emphasis on equity and reaching underserved populations. Although it’s time for me to return to my academic career, I look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with the governor and her administration to enhance public health throughout our state.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she will continue to work with Collins in whatever capacity necessary.
“We were fortunate enough to have the chance to steal Dr. Collins for a few months, and we will keep working together in whatever context,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Prior to joining the governor's cabinet, Collins worked at the University of New Mexico as dean of the College of Population Health.
Human Services Secretary David Scrase, M.D., will step in to lead the Department of Health, in addition to his ongoing duties leading the Human Services Department.
