Drive-in movie theater comes to Santa Fe Downs

A soft opening for the drive-in was held Sunday where Ortega said they had a great turnout.

“Lots of positive support. Lots of wonderful feedback. Families came they really enjoyed themselves. They set up their lawn chairs, and their blankets the kids enjoyed themselves. Everyone was really peaceful and happy to come together,” Ortega said.

Since COVID-19 hit, drive-in movie theaters have been making a comeback across the country. It’s a way for the community to come together and have fun while maintain social distancing.

Joe Dean, founder of Motorama, said a small local team put everything together quickly from selecting the venue to building the screen.

“Realistically, it was one year’s worth of work in three weeks is what it boiled down to. We didn't sleep for weeks straight and the complications of the pandemic have made this enormously difficult,” Dean said.

Motorama will show movies Thursday through Sunday through November 1. They’re also teamed up with organizers of the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival to show films in October.

“I feel like this is a place to leave all that behind for a minute and to be in a place where it feels normal and it feels safe,” Dean said.

