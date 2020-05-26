Drive-in operator hopeful he can work out a plan with the governor to reopen

There are food concessions, but Cordova said he planned to follow the same rules restaurants are required to follow. Patrons would have been allowed to pick up their food and eat inside their vehicles.

"We also gave the option to not open that up, and if that's the case—no big deal," Cordova said. "We just wanted to give the community and the state something to do because people are going crazy."

Cordova initially worked with Las Vegas City Hall. The mayor and council gave him the all-clear to reopen the drive-in. But just as he about open his gates to the public, he says the state called to inform him that opening would violate the governor's public health orders. Violations mean hefty fines. The state classified drive-ins as a movie theater, and theaters are not set to reopen until phase two of the state's plan.

"Hopefully, we can work some kind of plan out, even if its having to do half the capacity than we normally can have, that could be good enough. But people need something to do," Cordova said.

KOB 4 reached out to the governor's office for a response. A spokesperson said, "Establishing drive-in movie events is currently not allowed under the public health order in order to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19.

