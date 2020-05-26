Drive-in operator hopeful he can work out a plan with the governor to reopen

Chris Ramirez
Updated: May 26, 2020 06:22 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 03:21 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham put a stop to an attempt to reopen a drive-in theater in Las Vegas.
The Fort Union Drive-In Movie Theater is one of the last of its kind.
Jake Cordova thought his business was exactly what state leaders and families were looking for during the pandemic-- a way to have fun, while remaining socially distant. At the drive-in, there is no need to get out of the vehicle. The sound of the movie is piped in on the radio.
"We felt it couldn't get any more socially distancing than staying in your cars," Cordova said. "It's pretty much like being at home."
There are food concessions, but Cordova said he planned to follow the same rules restaurants are required to follow. Patrons would have been allowed to pick up their food and eat inside their vehicles.
"We also gave the option to not open that up, and if that's the case—no big deal," Cordova said. "We just wanted to give the community and the state something to do because people are going crazy."
Cordova initially worked with Las Vegas City Hall. The mayor and council gave him the all-clear to reopen the drive-in. But just as he about open his gates to the public, he says the state called to inform him that opening would violate the governor's public health orders. Violations mean hefty fines. The state classified drive-ins as a movie theater, and theaters are not set to reopen until phase two of the state's plan.
"Hopefully, we can work some kind of plan out, even if its having to do half the capacity than we normally can have, that could be good enough. But people need something to do," Cordova said.
KOB 4 reached out to the governor's office for a response. A spokesperson said, "Establishing drive-in movie events is currently not allowed under the public health order in order to protect the public and slow the spread of COVID-19.
