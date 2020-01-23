Driverless cars, semis to be tested on NM interstate | KOB 4
Driverless cars, semis to be tested on NM interstate

Megan Abundis
Created: January 23, 2020 10:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A company will be testing driverless vehicles on New Mexico roads.

Waymo will be operating its Chrysler Pacificas and long-haul trucks in the Land of Enchantment.

They will be learning to map out commercial routes between states.

The company believes Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico is the place to conduct the tests.

Waymo says a real human will always be in the driver seat as they go through the testing phase.

Waymo previously completed tests in four other states.


