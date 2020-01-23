Driverless cars, semis to be tested on NM interstate

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A company will be testing driverless vehicles on New Mexico roads.
Waymo will be operating its Chrysler Pacificas and long-haul trucks in the Land of Enchantment.
They will be learning to map out commercial routes between states.
The company believes Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico is the place to conduct the tests.
Waymo says a real human will always be in the driver seat as they go through the testing phase.
This week, we’ll start driving our Chrysler Pacificas and long-haul trucks in Texas and New Mexico. These are interesting and promising commercial routes, and we’ll be using our vehicles to explore how the Waymo Driver might be able to create new transportation solutions. pic.twitter.com/uDqKDrGR9b— Waymo (@Waymo) January 23, 2020
Waymo previously completed tests in four other states.
