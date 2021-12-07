Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base

Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base

The Associated Press
Created: December 07, 2021 09:54 AM

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says an unmanned aircraft has crashed on a runway during takeoff from Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.

Officials with the 49th Wing say no injuries were reported in the Monday morning crash of an MQ-9 Reaper.

Base access was not restricted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Holloman Air Force Base is located west of Alamogordo next to the White Sands Missile Range.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as targeted missile strikes.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

FBI: Man robbed two Albuquerque banks in about 15 minutes
FBI: Man robbed two Albuquerque banks in about 15 minutes
Albuquerque police determine Monday night shooting was done in self-defense
Albuquerque police determine Monday night shooting was done in self-defense
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 3,794 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
APD: Man charged following Greyhound bus crash
APD: Man charged following Greyhound bus crash
Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base
Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base