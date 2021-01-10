Drought complicates operations at New Mexico ski areas

"We're able to collect water, however the stream that runs through the ski area here is running pretty slow,” Long said.

Ski Santa Fe is getting 60 to 70 percent less water from the mountain this year, and a dry summer, lame monsoon season, and deepening drought conditions are to blame.

"With the low stream flows it's been a—we've had to play kind of a waiting game a fair amount,” Long said.

According to the mountain managers, they can use around one million gallons of water to make snow during one night, but now it’s taking seven to nine days to recoup that same amount of water.

Despite the setbacks from the pandemic, people are hopeful that snowier days are ahead.

"You know it was a slow start, but I think especially with it snowing out right now, it's going to be looking up the rest of the year, so we're excited,” Long said.