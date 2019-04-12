Drought conditions improving in New Mexico | KOB 4
Drought conditions improving in New Mexico

Eddie Garcia
April 12, 2019 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Wet weather in New Mexico is making for improved drought conditions.

"We are gaining ground on the drought," said Albuquerque National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew Church.

Church has been keeping close eye on the most dire types of drought, which have been plaguing northwestern New Mexico.

"Extreme and exceptional have fallen off,” Church said. “Severe drought remains."

While predictions show the drought will continue to recede, it will likely return.

"Since about 2000 or so, the late 90s that these extremes are kind of the new normal where we go from being very wet to being dry for a long period of time," Church said.

The current prediction for the monsoon shows New Mexico could see the drought busted by late in the season.

