Drug busts net 730 pounds of marijuana

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 06, 2019 04:56 PM
Created: November 06, 2019 04:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Three men were arrested at the Gallup Port of Entry for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
New Mexico State Police (NMSP) said officers seized 93 pounds of marijuana from the commercial motor vehicle (CMV) that Corey Thomas, 49, was driving on Oct. 29.
In the following days, CMV drivers Zheng Kuang, 30, and Lekang Wang, 34, were arrested. One of the drivers had 491 pounds of marijuana in his truck. The other driver had 146 pounds of marijuana in his truck, according to NMSP.
All three men were booked into the McKinley County Detention Center.
