Drunken driving trial begins for New Mexico state senator | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Drunken driving trial begins for New Mexico state senator

The Associated Press, Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 16, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: December 16, 2019 02:26 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An influential Democratic New Mexico state senator is on trial on drunken driving charges in connection with a June car crash.

Police say Sen. Richard Martinez of Ojo Caliente refused a breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level after slamming into the back of another vehicle at a stoplight in the community of Española.

Advertisement

In opening statements, his defense attorney argued that Martinez may have become dazed as he struck his head on his car windshield and said that evidence does not show that he was intoxicated.

Police body cam video showed Martinez responding to officers with slurred speech. The officer, wearing the body cam, testified that it appeared Martinez urinated on himself after the crash. 

"I've seen it many times before. This is an indicator of someone who's intoxicated- highly intoxicated. Unable to hold their urine," said officer Dustin Chavez. 

The trial took an emotional turn when that man who was rear-ended by Martinez testified about how his life has changed-- especially in regard to raising his granddaughter. He said he can't play with her like he used to. 

"I was her play buddy. We used to play on the trampoline, play on the swings, run around on the grass," Johnny Sisneros said. "I can only sit there and watch her jump."

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
State investigators say Roswell man defrauded his clients, used trust accounts as personal slush fund
Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico
Xcel to begin construction on $900M wind farm in New Mexico
4-year-old’s death raises questions
4-year-old’s death raises questions
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
FBI: UNM student from Saudi Arabia had kill list
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
Puppies abandoned near Socorro gas station
Advertisement


Zoo officials investigating ‘emergency’ involving hyena
Zoo officials investigating ‘emergency’ involving hyena
Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Family mourns loss of 29-year-old woman
Los Lunas church in limbo after dispute with insurance
Los Lunas church in limbo after dispute with insurance
Drunken driving trial begins for New Mexico state senator
Drunken driving trial begins for New Mexico state senator
City councilor who served for 20 years attends last city council meeting
City councilor who served for 20 years attends last city council meeting