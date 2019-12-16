Drunken driving trial begins for New Mexico state senator

The Associated Press, Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 16, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: December 16, 2019 02:26 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - An influential Democratic New Mexico state senator is on trial on drunken driving charges in connection with a June car crash.
Police say Sen. Richard Martinez of Ojo Caliente refused a breath test to determine his blood-alcohol level after slamming into the back of another vehicle at a stoplight in the community of Española.
In opening statements, his defense attorney argued that Martinez may have become dazed as he struck his head on his car windshield and said that evidence does not show that he was intoxicated.
Police body cam video showed Martinez responding to officers with slurred speech. The officer, wearing the body cam, testified that it appeared Martinez urinated on himself after the crash.
"I've seen it many times before. This is an indicator of someone who's intoxicated- highly intoxicated. Unable to hold their urine," said officer Dustin Chavez.
The trial took an emotional turn when that man who was rear-ended by Martinez testified about how his life has changed-- especially in regard to raising his granddaughter. He said he can't play with her like he used to.
"I was her play buddy. We used to play on the trampoline, play on the swings, run around on the grass," Johnny Sisneros said. "I can only sit there and watch her jump."
Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)