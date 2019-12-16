Drunken driving trial begins for New Mexico state senator

"I've seen it many times before. This is an indicator of someone who's intoxicated- highly intoxicated. Unable to hold their urine," said officer Dustin Chavez.

The trial took an emotional turn when that man who was rear-ended by Martinez testified about how his life has changed-- especially in regard to raising his granddaughter. He said he can't play with her like he used to.

"I was her play buddy. We used to play on the trampoline, play on the swings, run around on the grass," Johnny Sisneros said. "I can only sit there and watch her jump."

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.