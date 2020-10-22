Dry conditions leading to increased fire concerns | KOB 4
Dry conditions leading to increased fire concerns

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 22, 2020 05:58 PM
Created: October 22, 2020 05:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who live and hike in New Mexico's mountains are concerned about the potential for a devastating late fire season.

Earlier this week, the Mars Fire burned 20 acres in the East Mountains.

"It makes me nervous for the damage it could do to the forest," said a hiker.

According to the National Weather Service, the drought in the East Mountains hasn't been this bad since 2011. Now, this area is in extreme drought, which is one step away from the worst level of exceptional drought.

The East Mountains are not along. North of Chacon, the Luna fire has grown to over 10,000 acres. High Winds are hampering the fire fight.

New fire restrictions are going into effect across the state on Friday. Click here to see the restrictions
 


