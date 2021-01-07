Duran Central Pharmacy offering rapid COVID-19 test, will soon provide vaccine

Joy Wang
Updated: January 07, 2021 05:26 PM
Created: January 07, 2021 04:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- From patio dining to makeshift drive-thrus, businesses have been forced to adapt to changes because of the pandemic, many coming up with different ways to serve their community.
Duran Central Pharmacy, which also serves food, is now offering COVID-19 rapid testing.
"We have a full-line pharmacy, and we actually provide lots of different services," explained Mona Ghattas. "We actually just got approved to do the vaccines today and hopefully we'll get them in soon."
Ghattas said she knows there's a need to serve the community.
"Back when COVID was really surging in our state, one of our staff members was exposed to somebody that had COVID," explained Ghattas. "We require our staff, if you've been exposed, that you need to have a negative test before returning to work, and they quickly got on the site and wanted to get an appointment, and they couldn't even get an appointment for about three or four days, and then they finally got their test done, and then they checked every day, and it took approximately eight days to get the results back from that time. And so they were out of work that whole time. And so it was very frustrating for them and frustrating for, obviously us as well."
The rapid tests offer results within 15 minutes. People can call to make an appointment.
"They are not supposed to enter the premises. They're supposed to drive around to the back, and we have marked parking places back there, and they arrive at their appointment time. The pharmacist goes out does the nasal pharyngeal test."
These rapid tests are not a partnership with the state and can't be billed to insurance. It costs $125 dollars.
"There is a lot of anxiety around COVID, and you know sometimes it's just that peace of mind knowing... and so it's really important that you know people get results quickly, said Ghattas.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company