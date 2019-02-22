Durango first responders prepare for record levels of snow | KOB 4
Durango first responders prepare for record levels of snow

Meg Hilling
February 22, 2019 05:15 PM

DURANGO, CO. - When trouble occurs, not even record levels of snow keep first responders from hitting the road. 

"People have been staying in more, with some businesses and school closures and stuff, so we haven't had a lot," said Rod Allen, Battalion Chief of Durango Fire and Rescue. 

Durango Fire and Rescue is staying prepared as snow continues to fall. 

First responders are reminding the public to have a few essentials, like a blanket and a flashlight, just in case they get stuck on the roads.

"This has been two feet in 24 hours, this is crazy!" said Sherrill Olson, a visitor in Durango. 

"Cause it hasn't happened in awhile, it takes a little getting used to," said Doug Wakeman, Durango resident. 

