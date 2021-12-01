Durango group sells harvested forest trees for Christmas

"They would be cut down regardless and just discarded, instead they get to come down here and be adopted by a family and brighten somebody's home for the holidays,” said Weber.

This also serves as a fundraiser for the San Juan Mountain Association, supporting its education and conservation programs for healthy forests.

With the help of volunteers, the trees were cut down in late November and they've also helped run the lot.

"We started out with 848 trees, just under 850, and at this point, we have sold in our first five days of business about 400 trees,” Weber said.

The San Juan Mountain Association hopes to sell all of the trees within the next few weeks.