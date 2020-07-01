Durango police shoot, kill burglary suspect | KOB 4
Durango police shoot, kill burglary suspect

Updated: July 01, 2020 12:25 PM
Created: July 01, 2020 10:23 AM

DURANGO, Colo. — The Durango Police Department was called to O'Reilly Auto Parts around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday for a reported burglary.

When officers arrived at the shop on north Main Avenue, they say a man was inside the business and started shooting at a police officer through the businesses' glass doors. 

An officer shot and killed the man, who they estimated was in his 30s. The officer was not hurt. 

"This is a tragic situation and loss of life. Our thoughts are with everyone that was involved in this event," DPD wrote in a release. 

Police said another person involved in the incident has been identified and is being sought for questioning. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


