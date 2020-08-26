During hearing, witness recalls what basketball star JB White said after being shot

One witness described the moments immediately following shots being fired. The witness said he was at JB White's side while the basketball star was on the ground.

"I kept asking him - like 'are you good, can you breathe? How's it going?' He's like, 'I'm doing good.' He's like, 'I'm good, you just got to get me to a hospital or else I'm going to die,'" the witness said.

That witness JB identified Montoya as the shooter.

Estevan Montoya |

However, investigators say they still haven't found the gun used to shoot JB.

Montoya watched the testimony from the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center. Prosecutors plan to file a pretrial detention motion.