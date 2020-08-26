During hearing, witness recalls what basketball star JB White said after being shot | KOB 4
During hearing, witness recalls what basketball star JB White said after being shot

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 26, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: August 26, 2020 05:03 PM

During hearing, witness recalls what basketball star JB White said after being shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The teenager accused of murdering Santa Fe High School basketball star JB White will go to trial.

During a hearing Wednesday, a judge determined there was enough probably cause for Estevan Montoya to face a trial on the open count of murder charge. 

The hearing included testimony from investigators and teenagers who attended the party where JB was shot.

One witness described the moments immediately following shots being fired. The witness said he was at JB White's side while the basketball star was on the ground.

"I kept asking him - like 'are you good, can you breathe? How's it going?' He's like, 'I'm doing good.' He's like, 'I'm good, you just got to get me to a hospital or else I'm going to die,'" the witness said.

That witness JB identified Montoya as the shooter. 

Estevan Montoya | Estevan Montoya |

However, investigators say they still haven't found the gun used to shoot JB.

Montoya watched the testimony from the San Juan Juvenile Detention Center. Prosecutors plan to file a pretrial detention motion. 


