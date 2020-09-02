Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 | KOB 4
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Picture is from April 2019 when The Rock was filming Jumanji in New Mexico. Picture is from April 2019 when The Rock was filming Jumanji in New Mexico. | 

The Associated Press
Updated: September 02, 2020 09:40 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 07:20 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday.. He said he was shocked after hearing their positive tests, calling the ordeal "one of the most challenging and difficult things we've ever had to endure."

The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered. He said his daughters "bounced back" after having sore throats for a couple days.

But for Johnson and his wife, he said they both had a "rough go."

Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who told him they did not know where they contracted the virus.

Johnson said the ordeal has made him more conscious. He made several suggestions to combat the virus such as wearing a mask, boost your immune system and commit to wellness.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

