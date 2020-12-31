DWI crackdown underway in New Mexico

"We hope that carries over tonight," Gallegos said. "We hope that people are responsible and safe and if not we’ll have our officers out there on the streets.”

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police will also be on the lookout for drunk drivers.

“NMSP officers are out every day patrolling the roadways of the state to look for who are driving impaired and arresting those that choose to do so," said NMSP spokesperson Dusty Francisco.

People who plan on drinking are encouraged to find a safe way to get home.

"Absolutely designate a driver," said Lindsey Valdez, spokesperson for Mother's Against Drunk Driving. "Often times we do have rideshares that are still available, especially in the metro area.”

Officials say a cab ride or an Uber fare is cheaper than getting a DWI.