DWI crackdown underway in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

DWI crackdown underway in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 31, 2020 05:04 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 03:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Law enforcement will be patrolling for drunk drivers as people ring in the new year.

The Albuquerque Police Department began saturation patrols at 4 p.m. Thursday. They will continue after the clock strikes midnight.

“We’re offering overtime to patrol units to work that shift overnight," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "So we should have plenty of officers out on the streets looking for DWIs."

APD reports a 30% drop in DWI arrests through November-- when compared to the same time in 2019.

"We hope that carries over tonight," Gallegos said. "We hope that people are responsible and safe and if not we’ll have our officers out there on the streets.”

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police will also be on the lookout for drunk drivers.

“NMSP officers are out every day patrolling the roadways of the state to look for who are driving impaired and arresting those that choose to do so," said NMSP spokesperson Dusty Francisco.

People who plan on drinking are encouraged to find a safe way to get home.

"Absolutely designate a driver," said Lindsey Valdez, spokesperson for Mother's Against Drunk Driving. "Often times we do have rideshares that are still available, especially in the metro area.”

Officials say a cab ride or an Uber fare is cheaper than getting a DWI.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel
Man in critical condition following shooting at El Rancho Hotel
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Video: Park ranger tases Native American man at Petroglyph National Monument
Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
Former volleyball coach accused of having sex with minors, again
Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders
Albuquerque megachurches fined $10K for violating public health orders
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico
How the Supreme Court's decision on church capacity impacts New Mexico