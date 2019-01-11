DWI traffic deaths down in New Mexico for 2018 | KOB 4
Advertisement

DWI traffic deaths down in New Mexico for 2018

DWI traffic deaths down in New Mexico for 2018

The Associated Press
January 11, 2019 02:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Less than 30 percent of the deaths on New Mexico's roadways in 2018 involved alcohol-related crashes, marking a significant decline from the previous two years.

Advertisement

Preliminary data compiled by the state Transportation Department and the University of New Mexico shows 108 people died on the state's roads last year in crashes that involved alcohol.

That's down from the 147 deaths recorded in 2017 and down from the 171 alcohol-related fatalities reported in 2016.

Overall, New Mexico recorded 385 deaths on its roadways in 2018, up slightly from the previous year. Nearly two-thirds of the crashes happened in rural areas, and more than 20 percent of the deaths involved pedestrians.

The data also shows the number of people who died and were not wearing seat belts increased to 140 in 2018.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 11, 2019 02:41 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Teen accused in cousin's death to remain in custody
Teen accused in cousin's death to remain in custody
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Family of missing Albuquerque man searches for answers
Advertisement




US Rep. Torres Small asks for pay withheld amid shutdown
US Rep. Torres Small asks for pay withheld amid shutdown
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
Father accused in death of 1-year-old daughter released from custody
DWI traffic deaths down in New Mexico for 2018
DWI traffic deaths down in New Mexico for 2018
New Mexico students to take transition test in the spring
New Mexico students to take transition test in the spring
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography