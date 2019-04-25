Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spotted in Farmington
Meg Hilling
April 25, 2019 06:15 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no stranger to New Mexico.
The movie star was spotted in Farmington on Thursday.
“It's fantastic,” Johnson said. “I love coming here."
Johnson is on location for the production of Jumanji.
“There is always such a great spirituality here,” Johnson said. “There is a nice resonance here, which is cool.”
City officials in Farmington say the beautiful desert and mountain landscape help them attract filmmakers to the area.
The New Mexico chile also helps keep the actors satisfied.
"I'm both… green, red. It's called Christmas, um with tequila,” Johnson said.
