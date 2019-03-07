E-sports expanding throughout New Mexico | KOB 4
E-sports expanding throughout New Mexico

The Associated Press
March 07, 2019 06:22 AM

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) - Some New Mexico high school students may get a chance to compete in a new statewide sport - video games.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Portales Municipal Schools Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to form an e-sports team.

The move comes after the New Mexico Activities Association kicked off the inaugural e-sports season last month.

Athletic Director Mark Gallegos said around 40 schools are taking part in the e-sports season.

Portales Municipal Schools data coordinator J.D. Mead says e-sports would offer students who aren't as athletically inclined to develop the same team-building skills as students who participate in traditional sports.

Superintendent Johnnie Cain says the e-sports team could result in some students increasing their academic efforts in order to ensure eligibility.

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Created: March 07, 2019 06:22 AM

