Eagles, hawks found shot in the Four Corners
Meg Hilling
May 22, 2019 05:21 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.- Eagles and hawks are being targeted in New Mexico.
In 2019, three eagles and a hawk were found without feathers in the Four Corners. In 2018, six eagles were discovered.
According to wildlife officials, the birds’ feathers are likely being sold on the black market for as much as $10,000.
“The most valuable feathers are those of the juvenile golden eagle because they have the white base and the dark tip,” said Gail Garber, executive director of the nonprofit Hawks Aloft.
A golden eagle that was found in May is recovering. However, a hawk had to be put down.
“Her wing was full of gunshots, and it was just damaged to point where it could not be repaired,” Garber said.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services are offering a $3,000 reward to anyone with information about the incidents.
Shooting a protected bird in the United States is a federal crime that could lead to jail time and fines.
