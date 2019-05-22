Eagles, hawks found shot in the Four Corners

“The most valuable feathers are those of the juvenile golden eagle because they have the white base and the dark tip,” said Gail Garber, executive director of the nonprofit Hawks Aloft.

A golden eagle that was found in May is recovering. However, a hawk had to be put down.

“Her wing was full of gunshots, and it was just damaged to point where it could not be repaired,” Garber said.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services are offering a $3,000 reward to anyone with information about the incidents.

Shooting a protected bird in the United States is a federal crime that could lead to jail time and fines.