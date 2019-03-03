Early childhood education bill passes Senate, 39-2
Ryan Laughlin
March 03, 2019 05:10 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — On Saturday the Senate cleared SB 22, which now heads to the House. The bill would create a new state government department for early childhood education, which is currently divided up across departments.
"What we want to do is pick them all up, put them into one department, so that there's more consistency across the continuum for early education," said Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque.
Padilla sponsors the bill and believes it could transform the lives of kids in New Mexico.
"New Mexico is seeing some of the worst and most horrific crimes against children. We have widespread poverty across the state," Padilla said.
He says that setting up the department will cost $1.25 million, but in the long run, it should save taxpayers money.
If voted into law, it would start impacting kids in the fall of 2020.
