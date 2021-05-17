Early voting in CD-1 special election off to slow start

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 17, 2021 06:17 PM
Created: May 17, 2021 03:59 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Early voting is off to a slow start in the special election for New Mexico's 1st Congressional District.
Voters have the choice between Republican Mark Moores, Democrat Melanie Stansbury, Libertarian Chris Manning and Independent Aubrey Dunn.
As of Monday, 8,728 people have voted in person, and 10,422 absentee ballots have been returned.
The 1st Congressional District spans several counties, most notably much of Bernalillo County.
Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said people can easily check whether they can participate in the special election.
"If you're really unsure, if you're right along the edge of one of these counties where they butt up against each other, go to your county clerk's page, go to your voter file, my voter information, and it'll tell you what your congressional district is. So if it says CD 1, you're voting in this election, if it says CD 2 or 3, you're not," she said.
Stover said people who plan on returning their absentee ballot in person, they need to do it in the county they are registered in.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company