Early voting in CD-1 special election off to slow start

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover said people can easily check whether they can participate in the special election.

"If you're really unsure, if you're right along the edge of one of these counties where they butt up against each other, go to your county clerk's page, go to your voter file, my voter information, and it'll tell you what your congressional district is. So if it says CD 1, you're voting in this election, if it says CD 2 or 3, you're not," she said.

Stover said people who plan on returning their absentee ballot in person, they need to do it in the county they are registered in.

